Sources say Android O release on August 21st

Contents
In alignment with the eclipse event that looks to take place across the United States on August 21st, we may see Android 8.0 come out as well for Pixel devices.

The pointer has been affirmed by two reliable journalists: leaks reporter Evan Blass and Android Police managing editor David Ruddock.

Ruddock, who came out with his tweets first, says that the ‘O’ dessert name will also be revealed by then.

He believes that the announcement will be a “spectacle” of some sort — more than the usual statue unveiling in front of the Googleplex in Mountain View, California.

Some in the tech media have suggested that Oatmeal Cookie is the internal codename of this build, much like how Macadamia Nut Cookie was for Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Android Nougat images for the then-latest Google-endorsed Nexus devices dropped on August 23, 2016.

