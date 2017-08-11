Lenovo is definitely looking to conclude a protracted series of 2017 Moto-branded smartphone releases in style, even though technically the company’s latest flagship model is already out.

But there are other things to get excited about than just top-of-the-line processors, super-sharp “shatterproof” screens and modular accessories. Like a beloved name among Android power users that Motorola inexplicably abandoned last year, a positively flashy design and stellar-sounding cameras.

Meet the oft-rumored, as-yet unreleased Moto X4, depicted by Brazil’s telecom regulatory agency in some unflattering real-life snapshots and now rendered for the press once again.

These fresh glamour shots, though obviously virtually simulated to hide as many of the actual handset’s flaws as possible, do a great job showing off the shiny glass back in both “Super Black” and “Sterling Blue.”

The curves seem a little less pronounced than a month or so ago, and the dual-LED flash is positioned differently in relation to the phone’s dual rear-facing camera setup. By the way, we’re allegedly dealing with 12 and 8MP “main” shooters here, capable of various wide-angle tricks, a 120-degree field of view and depth of field effects, plus a 16-megapixel (!!!) selfie cam enriched with f/2.0 aperture.

Unfortunately, Snapdragon 660 and 3800mAh battery speculation may have been a tad optimistic, with an SD630 processor and 3000mAh cell under the hood after all, according to Android Authority’s “exclusive” sources.

The rest of the features aren’t exactly surprising… or impressive, including a 5.2-inch Full HD display, 3 and 4GB RAM options, up to 64GB internal storage, as well as IP68 water and dust resistance. Wait, that’s full-blown protection against the elements rather than modest splash resistance. Too bad we still don’t have a release date or price tag, official or unofficial.