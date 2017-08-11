Moto Z2 Force has partitions for seamless Android updates
One thing that iOS can’t lay claim to is Android’s seamless updates. The one thing Android can’t lay claim to? The partitioning system needed to enable this feature has not spread to many of the phones that run this operating system. Sad.
But we do know from XDA-Developers that one of the first updates that has come to the Moto Z2 Force was installed in the background — on the second partition that contains a copy of the kernel needed to run Android — and required only a typical reboot to instantly take effect. This would put the device as the first from an OEM to feature seamless updates and joins a tiny league with the Google Pixel and Pixel XL.
We can only hope that more new phones take advantage of this system, if not get in on Project Treble.