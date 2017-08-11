Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, but only for today. Then we talk about Uber and how the service finally got something we really needed right. Microsoft follows, this time because its Surface family has been under attack, and the company has responded. The Moto X4 follows as we find some leaked renders, and some disappointing specs. We end today’s show talking about the LG V30 and now the LG V30 Plus, and their differences.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– One-day Best Buy deal brings Galaxy S7 Edge price for Verizon or Sprint down to $192

– Uber adds in-app chat functionality for improved rider and driver convenience

– Microsoft firmly ‘stands behind’ the Surface family’s ‘quality and reliability’

– Check out some new high-quality Moto X4 renders, and get answers to all spec-related questions

– Both LG V30 and V30 Plus are coming to Berlin on August 31, Korea in mid-September