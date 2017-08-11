Last OS upgrade for OnePlus 3 will be Android O, OxygenOS updates will be slower
We’re not surprised that this will be the case, for a company with a track record like OnePlus’s, it does better to come out and say it.
A community manager posted an update to the fan forums about software support for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, both released during the course of 2016. In a “question and answer” format, he posted a transcript of a conversation he had with the Head of Product at OnePlus to talk about why updates to the OxygenOS skin have slowed way down.
Smartphone manufacturers typically keep open an industry-standard two-year action window for major software upgrades. That usually means two versions of Android and accompanying point upgrades as the company is capable of providing for. Security updates typically can be sent out for three years after the phone’s release.
The OnePlus 2, from the class of 2015, were initially supposed to receive Android Nougat, but were recently designated to be forever stuck on Android Marshmallow instead. It’s left a bad taste in the fanbase and has left some questioning if the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T would survive their two years with Android O at the end of the ride.
So, will they? OnePlus has said “yes” before, but this time, it has confirmed that it will be that last Android version upgrade for the pair.
“We’ll continue to release security patch updates for the foreseeable future, and offer support for individual application updates,” said Oliver Z. “After the OP3/3T have been updated to Android O, we’ll start moving the Open Beta Program from OP3/3T to OP5.”
In the meantime, that Open Beta Program will be the home to a “fast loop” of sorts when it comes to new features being placed on the 2015 phones. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait a while for each official update to come in as the OnePlus 5 has gotten development priority.
As it pertains to the latest security and OxygenOS updates, the August patch will come out before the OxygenOS 4.5 update. Some hardware-reliant features found on the OnePlus 5, like the Reading Mode and DCI-P3 color gamut output, won’t get passed onto the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T — the component gap is real, folks.
So, how much better do you feel now?