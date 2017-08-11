JerryRigEverything toys with Moto Z2 Force in scratch and bend tests

The Moto Z2 Force is made out of a single piece of 7000-series aluminium, a plastic ShatterShield screen known to scratch heavily, but won’t shatter, and a lot of gusto.

But all of that doesn’t matter when it comes to Zack Nelson and his JerryRigEverything YouTube channel. All that matters is what happens when the device goes through his durability tests.

If you don’t want to the results to be spoiled for you, well, you’ve scrolled far enough. In any case, here are the key takeaways:

The scratch test rendered visible marks from a level 3 pick off the Mohs scale of hardness, typical for plastic screens. Fingernails, at a level 2.5, also make marks.

This can suck as the ShatterShield lens covers the selfie camera at top.

Scratching the fingerprint sensor does not break it.

Yes, the device is made out of metal.

Since the screen and display are made out of plastic, expect permanent damage with prolonged exposure to fire.

The device itself, flexes, but does not bend when pressure is applied. The screen will separate, though.

Overall, a good showing. Nelson wouldn’t touch this phone otherwise unless it had a headphone jack, but one thing he is certainly going to miss is the replacement lens that Motorola has historically offered for ShatterShield phones — due to low sales, it won’t be offering them this time around.