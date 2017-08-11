Samsung is a measly couple of weeks away from lifting the veil on the ultra-high-end Galaxy Note 8, LG has a glamorous announcement event for the premium V30 scheduled at the very end of this month, and HTC is reportedly gearing up for a U11 Life counterblow.

Wait a minute, that doesn’t exactly sound like a flagship device. It’s actually the mid-range 5.2-incher known by the “Ocean Life” codename last month, which can best be described as a diminutive version of the 5.5-inch HTC U11 with watered-down specs.

Not too watered-down, mind you, as both the rear and front-facing cameras of this upcoming HTC U11 Life should sport 16MP sensors. There will be no trendy dual shooters on this handset either, and judging from a generic render of the front panel, there will also be no adhering to the bezel-killing movement.

On the bright side, HTC still thinks it can start a trend of its own and incentivize smartphone buyers with a truly unique selling point. Yup, the squeezable Edge Sense feature is tipped to expand from the standard, expensive U11 to this presumably affordable U11 Life variant.

Alas, there are no words on actual pricing or a release date, and the previously rumored Snapdragon 660 processor is replaced with a slightly humbler-sounding SD630 silicon in the latest piece of gossip based on credible inside information.

The 5.2-inch display is to obviously support Full HD content, with 32GB internal storage, microSD expansion, IP67 certification for water and dust resistance, and bundled USonic earbuds with active noise cancellation wrapping up a respectable list of features. Of course, the HTC U11 Life is no Galaxy Note 8 or LG V30 killer.