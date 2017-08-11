Android

HP Elite x4 supposedly in testing with Windows 10 Mobile and Android

There are quite a few ways to deal with the imminent future of Windows 10 Mobile. The most obvious route is to abandon ship and move to another one. That could be what DrWindows is seeing in HP.

Editor Martin Geuss reports from his sources that the company is dedicated to mobile as part of its enterprise tech mission and is in software testing stages right now for a follow-up to the Elite x3 smartphone. Thing is, it’s doing that testing with both Windows as well as Android.

HP has put out tablet models with Android and Windows options, but when it comes to a concentrated investment like a smartphone, we’ll likely have to see only one OS win out. And while there are inherent merits to each system, there’s one that is on a clear railroad to the last stop.

Via
PhoneArena
Source
DrWindows
Posted In
Android, Phones, Windows
Tags
Android, Elite x3, Elite x4, HP, News, Rumors, Windows 10, Windows 10 Mobile
