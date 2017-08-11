Greece sees Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X with Android Nougat
Behind every skin is an Android build that runs and manages the day-to-day operations of the phone it is inside of. Manufacturers like Xiaomi are free to layer as many looks and services over it as they’d like, but it’s this Chinese OEM in particular that’s really been pushing support barriers of sorts.
It has 4-year-old devices queued up for its MIUI 9 update going on through, but only 10 recently-released devices were announced to make the grade from Marshmallow to Nougat. One of the first to actually do so, at least in Greece, is the budget-focused Redmi Note 4X. You know, that Hatsune Miku phone.
The Greek Xiaomi Lovers Facebook group picked up an Android 7.0 Nougat update landing on the Snapdragon 625 version of the device (sorry, Helio X20 runners). The July security patch complements the 1.3GB update, but there’s no MIUI 9 to boot, at least yet.
The phone seems to be reporting that it’s actually the earlier Redmi Note 4 model and Note 4X, but we’ll take the original post’s word for it unless otherwise convinced.