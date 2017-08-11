Android

Protect your Android from hackers with this app — 59% off

Safeguarding your smartphone from data theft is becoming more and more important. Among Android devices, ESET Mobile Security for Android continues to be recognized as one of the best.

With a powerful antivirus and antispam software, ESET Mobile Security will be able to catch threats before they can do any real damage. If you love online shopping, this app will keep all personal data secure while purchasing your much needed products. And if you lose your phone, it will help you track the device or erase all contents remotely.

Currently 59% off, the ESET Mobile Security for Android is only $11.99 for a 2 year subscription.

