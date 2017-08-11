Bluetooth will be so much better with Android O

When we first took a look at the Android O software package, we noted a couple of additions to the Bluetooth codecs — Qualcomm’s aptX and Sony’s LDAC. And sure, latency and bitrate are terrific things to update, but using your Bluetooth accessories should be an easier experience, too.

Following on rumors that Android will soon provide enhanced battery readings for linked Bluetooth devices is code in the Android Open Source Project gerrit for in-band ringtones — where your master device’s native ringtone gets transmitted to the your wireless cans.

As GSMArena points out, iPhones have had this feature since 2009, so we’re well overdue on the robot side. But we’re not exactly sure that these APIs have been worked into the final level 26 libraries. They were last updated in April, though, so there’s a good chance that they have been, but we’ll keep an eye out.