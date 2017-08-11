B&H, Motorola and Best Buy have original Moto Z Play deals

Having a Moto Z-series phone to game with or take 360-degree videos with sure sounds interesting. What if you could do it on the cheap? Well, relatively speaking.

Meet the Moto Z Play. Yes, it’s been stepped over by the Moto Z2 Play, but it costs a bajillion dollars (uh, $50, actually) more than the phone from last year and if you want a meaningful deal on it, you have to be stuck on Verizon.

If you are, perhaps, tied to a US GSM network like AT&T or T-Mobile, you’ll be getting an endurance champ with the Play with a 3,510mAh battery and a proven power-sipper in the Snapdragon 625 chipset — you’d be playing a bit with fire on the Z2 Play with its smaller battery and newer silicon. It also has the pins and magnetism necessary to snap to a Moto Mod just like that. And it has what its successor doesn’t: a headphone jack.

But the thing is, it’s been pegged to its original MSRP of $449.99 for the longest time — seems kind of ridiculous for a phone about to be a year old, right?

Well, B&H Photo has decided to take a Benjamin out of the situation and charge $349.99 instead. Good for the store and good for you if you take advantage of the deal by the end of the day August 12.

We checked with Motorola, too, and found the Moto Z Play for $50 off at $399.99, but you get a free JBL SoundBoost mod to boot instead. If you need more time to think over this, you’ve got until August 14 at noon Eastern to check the phone out and use the promo code “MOTOZFREEJBL”.

And hey, if you’re really unsure, there’s that standby, Best Buy. It has the phone for $357.99 and bundles in a phone stand and a Style Cover. Not bad.