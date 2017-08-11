Android

It was just a few weeks ago that Best Buy offered Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge for a then unbeatable $12.99 a month on device payment plans, amounting to a crazy low total of $312.

Lo and behold, the retailer has already managed to outdo itself, further discounting the still-impressive dual-edged 2016 5.5-incher for both Verizon and Sprint with 24 monthly installments.

Today and today only, until 11:59 p.m. CT, you can e-order the 32GB Galaxy S7 Edge or pick it up in select physical stores nationwide at an almost absurdly low $7.99 a month, no upfront payment needed.

That’s for “well-qualified” customers, of course, and Sprint also “requires eligible upgrade or new activation.” But otherwise, there don’t seem to be any sneaky conditions, restrictions, strings attached, obligatory trade-ins or mail-in rebates involved.

Believe it or not, Best Buy will hook you up with a beautiful, Quad HD-sporting, Snapdragon 820 and 4GB RAM-packing, water-resisting, Samsung Pay-supporting hero phone released last year, updated to Android 7.0 Nougat and looking at an O makeover down the line, in exchange for a total of $191.76.

One hundred ninety-one US dollars and seventy-six cents. For all of the above, not to mention great cameras and a respectable battery, payable in 24 monthly installments of seven bucks and ninety-nine cents. You can even choose from black, silver, gold and blue flavors on Sprint, or just black and silver for Verizon. The Galaxy S8 can definitely wait.

Source
Best Buy
