It was just a few weeks ago that Best Buy offered Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge for a then unbeatable $12.99 a month on device payment plans, amounting to a crazy low total of $312.

Lo and behold, the retailer has already managed to outdo itself, further discounting the still-impressive dual-edged 2016 5.5-incher for both Verizon and Sprint with 24 monthly installments.

Today and today only, until 11:59 p.m. CT, you can e-order the 32GB Galaxy S7 Edge or pick it up in select physical stores nationwide at an almost absurdly low $7.99 a month, no upfront payment needed.

That’s for “well-qualified” customers, of course, and Sprint also “requires eligible upgrade or new activation.” But otherwise, there don’t seem to be any sneaky conditions, restrictions, strings attached, obligatory trade-ins or mail-in rebates involved.

Believe it or not, Best Buy will hook you up with a beautiful, Quad HD-sporting, Snapdragon 820 and 4GB RAM-packing, water-resisting, Samsung Pay-supporting hero phone released last year, updated to Android 7.0 Nougat and looking at an O makeover down the line, in exchange for a total of $191.76.

One hundred ninety-one US dollars and seventy-six cents. For all of the above, not to mention great cameras and a respectable battery, payable in 24 monthly installments of seven bucks and ninety-nine cents. You can even choose from black, silver, gold and blue flavors on Sprint, or just black and silver for Verizon. The Galaxy S8 can definitely wait.