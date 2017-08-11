A confusing flood of random ZenFone 4-series launches in odd markets, accidental appearances of various other models on official Asus webpages, benchmark listings and crazy detailed leaks is upon us, threatening to ruin every single surprise the Taiwanese OEM may have up its sleeve for eventual formal announcement events.

In case you’re having trouble following the Asus ZenFone 4 family saga, let us remind you a 5.5-inch Max version with a gigantic battery in tow has gone on sale in Russia a while back, whereas yesterday’s French rollouts of the Selfie and Selfie Pro flavors have proven to be false alarms.

But before the two were removed from the company’s regional e-store, a fourth Asus ZenFone 4 configuration also came into sight for a very short time, carrying model number ZE554KL.

Listed as simply the Asus ZenFone 4 (no special suffix), this should cost €500 when it properly launches, with swanky 2.5D curved glass in tow, a dual 12 + 8MP rear camera arrangement, 8MP selfie shooter, Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB RAM, expandable 64GB storage, 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED screen, 3300mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat software.

If you’re in the market for something cheaper than both this and the 5000mAh cell-packing ZenFone 4 Max SKU available in Russia, a €230 Max variant with a smaller 4100mAh juicer should also arrive on the old continent soon enough.

This is expected to scale screen size and resolution down to 5.2 inches and 720p, also featuring a Snapdragon 425 SoC, 3GB RAM, dual 13/5MP main cameras, 8MP front-facing shooter, and 32GB internal storage space.

Last but certainly not least, an Asus Z01GD phone presumed to come to stores under the ZenFone 4 Pro name has just been benchmarked with a Snapdragon 835 chipset and 6GB RAM on deck. Sounds like there’s something for everybody in the pipeline, though this level of brand dilution is rarely a good idea.