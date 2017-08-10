Vertu inventory under the gavel through 7pm BST

Dozens and dozens of phones from the defunct luxury brand Vertu are now up for auction through shortly after 7pm UK Time.

We’ve sussed out at least 29 lots related to each other featuring single phones plated in precious metals like platinum and gold — they currently range in price between £420 and £4,200, though most stick around the £1,000 or £2,000 bid points. A showcase of six Vertu Ascent series phones is going up for £5,000.

But the biggie pick is lot #8: “ENTIRE CONTENTS OF THE VERTU MUSEUM COLLECTION TO INCLUDE: 105 VARIOUS ICONIC PHONES & APPEARANCE,” which started at £20,000 and has since risen to £30,000. Yes, there’s 18K gold, leather from a farm’s worth of cows and lots of encrusting going on. Keep in mind that some, if not most of these individual units are for display purposes and may not be operational.

Also, final bid costs grow by 20 percent thanks to value-added tax and that compounded cost gets an extra 18 percent for the auctioneer’s commission.

The Verge reports that Vertu had defaulted on £128 million of debt after offering creditors only a shy payment of just under £2 million.