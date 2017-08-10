Android

“T-Mobile is the Beats of wireless” and more in the mail | #PNWeekly 265 (LIVE at 3pm Eastern)

Do we give too much credit to T-Mobile and not enough to Sprint? One of our listeners weighs in on the Un-carrier’s marketing and network deployment strategies and, full disclosure, he’s a Sprint employee. We’ll be fair, though, and tackle points from not just him, but several letters in our mailbox this week.

T-Mobile also has a major component in our news this week as it tries to raise turnover with its budget phones with a new leasing scheme. We have that along with a bunch of device launches to talk about, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on August 10th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 265

Recording Date

August 10, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

 

Sponsor

HelloFresh is on a mission to save home cooking (because it’s too good to go away). It not only takes groceries farm-to-box, but gets you from couch-to-kitchen with recipes you can easily follow, handle and tackle no matter if you’re a kitchen novice or a seasoned expert — most of them in under 30 minutes.

Ingredients come from the freshest sources and are measured to the exact quantities needed so there’s no food waste. Plus, HelloFresh employs two full-time registered dieticians on staff who review each recipe to ensure it is nutritionally balanced.

Customers can order 3 to 5 different meals per week designed for 2 or 4 people for under $10 a plate — but Pocketnow Weekly listeners can get $30 off their first week of deliveries by visiting hellofresh.com and entering the code “POCKETNOW30” when they subscribe!

Thanks to HelloFresh for sponsoring this episode of the #PNWeekly!

News Summary

The news delivered in just a few minutes and a lotta bit of discussion.

Listener Mail

  • Aaron Linson: Is the Moto Z2 Force really a durable phone?
  • Peter Hayton: Is AI fragmentation hurting the HTC U11?
  • Brian Davis: “T-Mobile is the Beats of wireless”

See you soon!

