Korean media reiterates Galaxy Note 8 September 15 launch date, pre-orders to kick off September 1
Ever since Samsung officially confirmed several weeks back that the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8 will break cover at a special Unpacked event in New York on August 23, there’s been one question on all our minds.
Well, several, to be perfectly honest, but real-life mobile device leaking superhero Evan Blass has helped elucidate every single mystery aside from the precise commercial release timeline of the S Pen-wielding “Infinity Display” flagship.
Rumored to roll out on the old continent sometime in September, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 got an exact albeit preliminary launch date for Korea from local press last week. There are now two esteemed news organizations based in the OEM’s homeland that expect the phone to hit regional stores on September 15, making it seem like more than just an educated guess.
You can also probably count on the pre-order window opening September 1 and closing on the 10th, with the remaining four days until the Note 8 properly takes off nationwide dedicated to network activations of handhelds purchased in advance.
Unfortunately, ETNews has no insight to provide into international Galaxy Note 8 availability, though if recent history is any indication, the US debut of the ultra-high-end device could coincide with its South Korean launch.
Not sure about pre-orders, but it’s safe to expect an actual sales inauguration on September 15 in North America, followed by select European markets before the month ends.