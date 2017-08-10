Samsung app update hints at a global spread of Bixby Voice in English
Samsung considers itself a special enough beast to deserve its own app store on all of its phones. That means Tizen and Android. And it uses those app stores to place updates for its own-brand standard apps like the clock app or the calendar app or, perhaps, the Samsung Contacts app.
One SamMobile reader looked into an update recently on that specific app and found that the update to version 3.1.16.4 coming out today, weighing in at 39.4MB, features one little feature that could signal big things for Samsung’s AI-powered assistant.
What’s new
Bixby English global launching
It’s not exactly clear if the “global launching” we’re talking about is Bixby Voice support for English. But if it is pertinent here, this could be the spread the service needs: putting out commands is much easier to do by speech than typing and English is a fairly common language on this earth.
Bixby Voice has only launched in Korean and in English for the United States. A Chinese tranche has yet to break surface. Also, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are being sold in markets other than the ones just named. Don’t forget that the Galaxy Note Fan Edition is out with Bixby, too, and that the Note 8 will certainly have it — the launch of the latter device, we suspect, may be when we see this worldwide move.