You’ll never guess what phone is currently listed as Amazon’s number one best seller in the unlocked category. Okay, maybe you will after reading our headline and identifying the protagonist of this article, but otherwise, be honest, you’d have never wagered on the Moto G5 Plus against Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+, all of Apple’s iPhones or even the recently released Nokia 6.

The most appealing thing about the Full HD 5.2-incher is undoubtedly a solid quality – pricing ratio, which just got even more solid with a cool $50 Amazon.com discount, no strings attached. No Prime membership needed, no obligatory “lockscreen offers” and ads.

No carrier restrictions either, as you can take the $179.99 Moto G5 Plus and activate it on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint or any other GSM or CDMA operator nationwide.

Ironically, that marked-down price is now $5 lower than the cost of a Prime Exclusive edition, though we’re guessing this sweet, sweet deal isn’t going to last long. Of course, with the G5S and G5S Plus right around the corner, it might not be such a bad idea to sit tight at least a few more weeks.

Ah, forget it, there’s no way you’ll be able to do better than a “precision-crafted” metal design, “all-day” Turbo-charging battery, dual pixel autofocus camera, Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, stock Android 7.0 Nougat and fingerprint recognition at 180 bucks. Not until Black Friday near the end of November.