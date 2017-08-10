With more than 60 million people subscribed to Spotify as of last week, Apple Music growing at an unprecedented pace, and a host of other audio streaming options routinely available at hefty discounts or completely free of charge for extended periods of time, you have to wonder if there’s still enough FM Radio smartphone activation demand.

LG seems to think so, following Samsung’s suit and even taking things a step further by directly partnering with TagStation LLC, the owner of a moderately popular Android and iOS app called NextRadio.

From now on, unnamed “LG smartphones” will have their previously latent FM chips enabled, providing easy, free access to local FM radio “across the United States and Canada, as well as Latin American countries” for “millions of people.”

“More countries” are expected to join the initiative down the line, though regional carriers will have to give their express blessing for you to actually be able to enjoy over-the-air FM radio content simply by using a pair of headphones as an antenna.

If T-Mobile’s wireless industry rivals also agree, a “number of LG smartphone models” will come preloaded with NextRadio, draining 3 times less battery and 20 times (!!!) less data than the likes of Spotify when listening to traditional radio broadcasts. No wonder mobile network operators are reluctant to get on board.

Then again, while NextRadio is an arguably advanced, feature-packed live radio service, it can never hope to match the convenience and versatility of premium music streaming apps. Bottom line, the more options, the better. Let’s see if Verizon, AT&T and Sprint ultimately agree.