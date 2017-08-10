Lenovo has no Android Nougat upgrade planned for Tango-enabled Phab 2 Pro
Despite rampant speculation of an imminent retirement of both ZUK and Lenovo-branded smartphones over the past year or so, the Chinese tech giant that’s also in charge of Moto gadgets has yesterday taken the wraps off the ambitious mid-range K8 Note in India.
The “killer” new Note is especially ambitious and important because it’s the company’s first own-brand product running stock Android, which theoretically guarantees solid software support and regular updates for a good couple of years down the line.
Of course, nothing stopped Lenovo from doing the same until now, as a proprietary Vibe UI doesn’t feel like an acceptable excuse for eternally leaving a 2016 device on Marshmallow. Not just any 2016 device, mind you, with official support webpages today confirming the worst nightmares of Phab 2 Pro owners.
There’s apparently “no upgrade planned” beyond Android 6.0 for the world’s first Google Tango-powered smartphone. We’re talking an AR-enabled, Snapdragon 652 and 4GB RAM-packing, 6.4-inch Quad HD screen-sporting bad boy barely released last November after a June introduction.
Granted, Google’s Tango project still has experiment written all over it, even on the arguably more polished Asus ZenFone AR, but regardless of its mainstream popularity (or lack thereof), the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro deserved at least one major OS update.
Adding insult to injury, the non-Tango-supporting Phab 2 and Phab 2 Plus, which are themselves decently powerful handsets, are also snubbed of Nougat love. In fact, very few Lenovo devices got Android 7.0 thus far (the K6, K6 Power, K6 Note, Vibe P2, ZUK Z2/Z2 Plus and Yoga Book, to be exact), with no plans for other makeovers of the sort. That’s just outrageous!