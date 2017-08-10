Android

iPhone 8 unique features leaked, Galaxy Note 8 dates & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals we can find for the Moto G5 Plus on Amazon. Then we talk about the Essential Phone and how it has finally hit mass production. The LG V30 is next as the company has now teased what makes its camera so special. Then it’s all about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and its possible launch date. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and how its home button and Pearl ID will be different from what we’ve seen.

Stories:
$180 now buys you a Moto G5 Plus from Amazon with no mandatory Prime membership ($50 off list)
Essential Phone hits volume production
LG V30 camera has f/1.6 aperture, less barrel distortion on wide-angle lens
Korean media reiterates Galaxy Note 8 September 15 launch date, pre-orders to kick off September 1
Fresh batch of iPhone 8 revelations includes resizable home button, Pearl ID features and more

