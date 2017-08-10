Android

For now, Moto Gamepad pre-orders are a Verizon exclusive

Remember when we put our hands on the Moto Z2 Force and that Moto Gamepad Moto Mod? We thought it could easily go for hundreds of dollars. Turns out that it won’t be the case.

Pre-orders have gone up for the modular accessory at Verizon and Verizon only for $79.99 with first shipments out by August 25. The mod itself features ABXY buttons, a D-pad, a pair of control sticks and a pair of shoulder pads. It’s large enough to lug along a supplementary battery for your Moto Z-series device with an extra 1,035mAh battery.

Moto Mods usually take the form of the smartphone they attach to, but the extra girth needed to fit the side-mounted controls really make this a load to haul around in a backpack. Is it worth your cash? Well, if you have a Moto Z-series device, you have the decision to make.

No word on when Motorola and other retailers will jump on this train.

