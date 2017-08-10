Consumer Reports retracts recommendations for Microsoft Surface notebooks

Vaunted product review publication Consumer Reports has either pulled or will not be issuing its “recommended” ratings for Microsoft’s Surface Pro, Surface Book, Surface Laptop after reviewing concerns about the devices’ reliability.

The outlet conducted an annual survey of Microsoft Surface convertible tablet and laptop owners to report on, in part, hardware reliability rates and found that one in every four respondents reported problems within the first two years of ownership.

Data from this survey aggregated with previous survey data through 2014 showed that the fault rate difference between those devices and the average laptop was statistically significant enough to require the judgment call.

The new Surface Pro will not get the recommended mark from Consumer Reports while the Surface Laptop in 128GB and 256GB variants and the Surface Book in 128GB and 512GB variants have lost their marks.

Microsoft sent a statement in response to this action which reads in part: