Many bluetooth speakers provide cordless convenience, but at the sacrifice of quality. The Sharkk Twins Bluetooth Speaker Set aims to change that.

Although each speaker is only the size of an iPhone, they both pack a powerful auditory punch. When used together, the Sharkk Twins produce a 360 stereo sound unlike any previous Bluetooth speaker. Using the newest Bluetooth 4.2 technology, these speakers feature a range of up to 30 feet.

For a limited time, the Sharkk Twins Bluetooth Speaker Set is 36% off and yours for just $37.99.