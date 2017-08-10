What exactly is Asus thinking with these scattered, random launches of various mid-range ZenFone 4 editions ahead of IFA Berlin and away from the spotlight? How many more models are there in the pipeline, and which ones will see daylight in the Philippines next week?

The unexpected arrival of the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro in France earlier today obviously doesn’t answer those questions, nor does it clarify the company’s vision for this very confusing Android handset family.

But selfie addicts will be ecstatic to hear both new 5.5-inchers sport dual cameras on their face rather than following the general trend of rear-mounted duo shooters. Just like the Vivo V5 Plus, the “regular” ZenFone 4 Selfie comes with 20 and 8MP front-facing cams. Unlike any other existing device we can think of, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro ups the ante to a 24 + 5MP setup.

It’s easy to imagine how crystal clear self-portraits and group selfies, aka groufies, will look snapped up with these bad boys, which also carry front-facing flash, supporting up to 120-degree wide-angle functionality.

Priced at €399.99, VAT included, the more “professional” version packs a Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB RAM while improving the 720p screen resolution of the ZenFone 4 Selfie to 1080p as well.

The non-Pro model settles for a Snapdragon 430 SoC at €299.99, paired with the same 4 gigs of memory and 64GB internal storage space. Interestingly enough, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is listed as much thinner than its humbler sibling (7 vs 7.85 mm), despite both phones featuring a 3000mAh battery. They also both have a fingerprint reader in tow, Android 7.0 Nougat on the software side of things, and seemingly premium metal builds. Anyone interested in seeing the two expanded to the US at, say, $299 and $399 respectively?

Photo via WinFuture