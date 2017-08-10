It’s just another day at the office for relentless iOS developers Guilherme Rambo and Steve Troughton-Smith, who can’t seem to stop discovering exciting things about unreleased Apple hardware and software by digging deeper and deeper into the crazy detailed HomePod firmware data accidentally made public almost two weeks ago.

Once again, the iPhone 8’s all-new, highly anticipated facial recognition technology, dubbed Pearl ID, is in the spotlight today. There’s even more concrete evidence supporting its mobile payment authorization use case, as well as third-party app compatibility and multiple face functionality.

In other words, more than one user should be able to make Apple Pay purchases and transactions by mug, and just like Touch ID, Pearl ID features can be integrated into non-Apple services and software resources.

An intriguing “multi biometrics” reference found in a different string of code could hint at fingerprint recognition finding room on the iPhone 8 after all, presumably with a rear-mounted Touch ID scanner in tow.

Props to @charavel for a quick mockup taking these numbers into account. This is what I expect usable screen space to look like on iPhone 8 pic.twitter.com/wyCmfHtusO — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) August 10, 2017

Separately, some “known facts” regarding the handset’s home button “area” include a neat resizing ability, the possibility of extending tab bars under it, as well as a concealable indicator, but no color-changing function.

Oh, and you know how both the dual rear cameras and single front shooter are expected to support super-high-res 4K video recording at 60 frames per second? It turns out iPhone 8 buyers may also get an option for 1080p capture at a blazing fast 240 fps with the primary and secondary snapper. That’s pretty bonkers considering the duo cam on the iPhone 7’s back is limited to 120 fps for 1080p shooting, with the selfie lens only capable of 1080p at 30 fps.

Last but not least, the sketch you can see above is a purportedly realistic representation of the actual usable screen space on the iPhone 8, courtesy of Olivier Charavel over on Twitter. That’s pretty cool, huh?