Anker’s Eufy Genie with Alexa undercuts Echo Dot by $15

Anker’s best known for its power accessories, but it carries out its diversified tech interests through subsidiaries like Roav for smartening up cars and Eufy for a more efficient home. It’s Eufy that is in the limelight right now with its Alexa-powered smart speaker, Genie.

The Genie runs about the same size as an Echo Dot, but has more of a vase-like shape. In fact, Anker doesn’t shy away from comparing its sound output with the Dot, claiming that the Genie provides three times more volume. Just as well, there’s a far-field microphone that captures your voice from any direction calling out for Alexa.

As i t is running Amazon’s AI service, you’re just a request away from streaming Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and Pandora among other online music platforms. Nest, Wemo, Wink, Ecobee, Ring, Philips and Arlo smart home products as well as Eufy’s own RoboVac 11c and Lumos Smart Bulbs can be controlled, too.

The Eufy Genie has yet to launch on Amazon, but when it does, it will price at about $35. It’s a standalone product, though — if you want Bluetooth to link up to other speakers, you might have to wait for a $40 version to come afterward.