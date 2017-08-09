Canalys covered China and India, Strategy Analytics tracked global smartphone market trends during Q2 2017, and now a third reputable research firm largely focuses on the US mobile device landscape in the three months ending May while offering some insight into other regions as well.

According to Kantar Worldpanel ComTech data, Samsung moved back into first position stateside in terms of smartphone sales after a surprisingly lengthy period of Apple vendor domination.

With the Galaxy S8 commercially launched on April 21, the chaebol modestly surpassed its arch-rival by a little over two percentage points. Namely, the number one manufacturer ate up a 36.2 percent slice of the pie, compared to 34 for the silver medalist.

“The bounce from the flagship launch was less than would be expected from a full product redesign” said Dominic Sunnebo, Kantar’s Global Business Unit Director, adding that Apple gained a solid 4.7 percent year-on-year in the March – May timeframe, while Samsung actually slipped 1.1 percent.

Incredibly enough, the two OEMs equally shared their presence in the US top 10 best-selling list of smartphones, with five models each. But the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus seized the top two spots, followed by the Galaxy S8 in third and S7 in fourth.

Elsewhere, Android continued to rule the OS charts of urban China and EU5 with ease, while iOS share remained steady (or flat). Xiaomi’s thoroughly documented recent comeback is confirmed in this new report too, though the company’s “higher-tier” devices are still only making very slow progress. Huawei was a star performer both domestically and across major European markets, while the G6 couldn’t get LG out of its extended slump. No surprises.