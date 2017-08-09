T-Mobile’s unconventional marketing department strikes again, after very recently confirming the names and main features of an upcoming low-cost Android phone and tablet on the “Un-carrier’s” official support webpages.

The details of the T-Mobile REVVL and LG G Pad X2 8.0 Plus, including the latter’s revealing promotional renders, are still public and accessible for anyone to see, by the way. And now we know exactly how much the TCL-made REVVL (T1) is set to cost, and when it’ll become available in “all channels.”

Believe it or not, the wireless operator’s own “Help” Twitter representatives disclosed the full and final availability information in response to… the latest Evan Blass leak. Quite an unusual but ultimately fitting reaction to a number of unauthorized photoshoots showing off the budget-friendly 5.5-incher from every angle.

This time, we even got to check out the T-Mobile REVVL “in the wild”, with its real-world front and back panels pictured, as well as retail packaging further confirming the handheld’s lack of manufacturer insignia.

I've got to hand it to @TMobileHelp. While most companies ignore leaks on principal, TMO jumped right into the REVVL leak thread to ans. Q's — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 9, 2017

No reason to keep the “suspense” going, especially with online and offline sales just a day away. That’s right, you’ll be able to pick this bad boy up starting tomorrow, August 10, in exchange for $5 down and $5 month on equipment installment plans, $0 down and $5 a month with JUMP! On Demand or $125 outright. Crazy low price to ask for Android Nougat software, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, HD screen resolution, 13 and 5MP cameras, 3000 mAh battery capacity, and fingerprint recognition, don’t you think?