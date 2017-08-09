Android

T-Mobile reveals REVVL with new JUMP On Demand and Smartpicks programs

Un-carrier T-Mobile has officially brought together several pieces of inside info and have combined them into a press release.

The company’s COO, Mike Sievert, introduced us to T-Mobile’s first ODM phone in years, the REVVL, as part of its new Smartpicks roster. We’ll get onto what this lineup is in a second, but the device itself has spent months in speculation purgatory and only recently surfaced on T-Mobile’s own support site with all the major specifications revealed.

We don’t know which quad-core processor the REVVL utilizes, but it is confirmed to have a 5.5-inch 720p display, a 13-megapixel main camera, a fingerprint sensor on the back, Night Mode blue light reduction and Android 7.0 Nougat. No word on the contractor that made this, but we would like to know as a matter of curiosity.

In any case, the REVVL will be available for sale tomorrow through the carrier’s new Smartpicks program where all devices on the lineup will be paid through a lease on the revised JUMP! On Demand program. These affordable phones max out at $8 per month over an 18-month lease with options to pay out to own the device or upgrade to most any other phone after 30 days. Here’s a full device listing:

  • T-Mobile REVVL: $0 down and $5 per month (MSRP unknown)
  • Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime: $0 down and $7 per month (MSRP $144)
  • LG K20 Plus: $0 down and $8 per month (MSRP $168)
  • LG Aristo: $0 down and $7 per month (MSRP $144)
  • ZTE ZMAX Pro: $0 down and $8 per month (MSRP $168)

The debut of the REVVL and Smartpicks officially takes place tomorrow. No word on when a rumored follow-up device, the Alchemy, will come along.

Via
Phone Scoop
Source
T-Mobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, financing, JUMP on Demand, Lease, News, REVVL, Rumors, Smartpicks, T-Mobile, TCL
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.