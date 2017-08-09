Un-carrier T-Mobile has officially brought together several pieces of inside info and have combined them into a press release.

The company’s COO, Mike Sievert, introduced us to T-Mobile’s first ODM phone in years, the REVVL, as part of its new Smartpicks roster. We’ll get onto what this lineup is in a second, but the device itself has spent months in speculation purgatory and only recently surfaced on T-Mobile’s own support site with all the major specifications revealed.

We don’t know which quad-core processor the REVVL utilizes, but it is confirmed to have a 5.5-inch 720p display, a 13-megapixel main camera, a fingerprint sensor on the back, Night Mode blue light reduction and Android 7.0 Nougat. No word on the contractor that made this, but we would like to know as a matter of curiosity.

In any case, the REVVL will be available for sale tomorrow through the carrier’s new Smartpicks program where all devices on the lineup will be paid through a lease on the revised JUMP! On Demand program. These affordable phones max out at $8 per month over an 18-month lease with options to pay out to own the device or upgrade to most any other phone after 30 days. Here’s a full device listing:

T-Mobile REVVL: $0 down and $5 per month (MSRP unknown)

Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime: $0 down and $7 per month (MSRP $144)

LG K20 Plus: $0 down and $8 per month (MSRP $168)

LG Aristo: $0 down and $7 per month (MSRP $144)

ZTE ZMAX Pro: $0 down and $8 per month (MSRP $168)

The debut of the REVVL and Smartpicks officially takes place tomorrow. No word on when a rumored follow-up device, the Alchemy, will come along.