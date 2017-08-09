Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the HTC U11 and the deals you can find with it on Amazon. then we focus on the Nokia 8 and its specs. We then switch gears to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s and their possible launch dates. Then we talk about the iPhone 8 a little more, now based on its new notifications system. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and its possible ForceTouch technology.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– US-based HTC U11 buyers can get three months of free Amazon Music Unlimited service

– Freshly leaked Nokia 8 live pictures go into great detail regarding key specs

– More ‘industry sources’ seem to suggest iPhone 8, 7s and 7s Plus will all launch in September

– iPhone 8 won’t ring for notifications if you’re using it

– Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will likely include some sort of advanced Force Touch technology