How do you know everything interesting or even mildly exciting about the as-yet unreleased Galaxy Note 8 has already been leaked, revealed, discussed, analyzed and interpreted by reliable sources, insiders and industry pundits?

After hearing about the humdrum first-party protective case likely to be offered with the S Pen-wielding “Infinity Display” giant in Korea, as well as a possible 256GB storage option also exclusive to select Asian markets, today’s the day of the obligatory Force Touch gossip.

The Galaxy S8 was itself rumored to integrate some form of Force Touch or 3D Touch technology way back in November 2016, ultimately sporting a so-called pressure-sensitive virtual home button that Samsung has never hyped up too much.

In fact, even Apple’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus promotional webpages and advertising efforts seem to largely neglect the feature that was billed as a key selling point for the 6s duo just a year earlier.

It doesn’t sound like the Galaxy Note 8 will do anything special with its own personal take on the multi-touch technology either, using “the same solution adopted for the current Galaxy S8 to replace all the functionality of a home button”, plus “open a hidden menu with shortcuts to different features.”

Still, it’s yet another little thing to (moderately) look forward to, in addition to a slightly larger screen with the same slim bezels as the GS8, dual rear-facing cameras, 6GB RAM, all the raw processing power in the world, and presumably, improved S Pen support.