LG V30 camera has f/1.6 aperture, less barrel distortion on wide-angle lens

Dual-camera systems on LG phones typically feature a wide-angle lens as the specialist of the two units. We have historically appreciated them as a way to get a fuller story without losing out on physical distance. The lens quality wasn’t always the best, but it’s always worth getting the shot.

Now, as part of LG’s pre-game promotional campaign, the company has admitted that the V30’s cameras will far outdo the V20’s cameras with an f/1.6 aperture on the main sensor — a 25 percent larger aperture than the f/1.8 on the predecessor — and glass lenses it is dubbing with the “Crystal Clear” brand to replace less accurate plastic lenses. The wide-angle picture will also feature a third less edge distortion to make way for better “group wefies.”

Describing group portraits featuring yourself in a word is not a task for us.

If you’ve taken a peek at the design of the V30, you’ll have noticed that the camera module is a very compact one. LG stated that it is actually 30 percent smaller than the one on the V20, but it retains laser autofocus and optical and electronic image stabilization.

We’re a little curious as to if the wide-angle lens will get a bump up in aperture in all this — the one on the V20 was a f/2.4.

The V30 is due for launch in Berlin on August 31.

