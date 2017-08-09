Android

Kernel released for Moto X Pure Edition with Android Nougat

Contents
Advertisement

The Moto X Pure Edition or Moto X Style has not had the best treatment when software updates were concerned. Its summer of 2015 launch meant that you’d expect major updates to come through to July 28 of this year. This includes Android Nougat. The Android Nougat update has yet to spread through an OTA pulse.

But the device’s kernel based on Android 7.0 has been published on GitHub. It’s useless if you don’t know anything about hacking up a ROM, but — as Android Police point out — the disclosure is a requirement under terms of licensing the Google Play library.

So, there’s a kernel. Great. It’s not a real update yet. And we’re well past the end of the second quarter and just past the official support window for major point updates. We’re also done with a soak test of this thing. Time to put up, right?

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Central
Source
GitHub
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.0, Android Nougat, krnel, Lenovo, Moto X Pure Edition, Moto X Style, Motorola, News, Software Update
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.