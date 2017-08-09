Kernel released for Moto X Pure Edition with Android Nougat
The Moto X Pure Edition or Moto X Style has not had the best treatment when software updates were concerned. Its summer of 2015 launch meant that you’d expect major updates to come through to July 28 of this year. This includes Android Nougat. The Android Nougat update has yet to spread through an OTA pulse.
But the device’s kernel based on Android 7.0 has been published on GitHub. It’s useless if you don’t know anything about hacking up a ROM, but — as Android Police point out — the disclosure is a requirement under terms of licensing the Google Play library.
So, there’s a kernel. Great. It’s not a real update yet. And we’re well past the end of the second quarter and just past the official support window for major point updates. We’re also done with a soak test of this thing. Time to put up, right?