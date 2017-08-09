iPhone 8 won’t ring for notifications if you’re using it

You don’t want to have a shaking, noisy slab in your hands while you’re playing games or peering at a video on your iPhone 8, right? Even for the most important notifications, you’ll probably use your eyes to look up at the toast pop-up.

Well, a new find inside the tranche of HomePod code opened up to developers has given us at least the option to silence notifications while the the phone is in use.

Guilherme Rambo affirmed the development heard on the Upgrade podcast with some code plucks on Twitter.

What @jsnell talked about on the last @_upgradefm is true: the iPhone will suppress notification sounds if you’re looking at it pic.twitter.com/eFzKUfZYDx — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 8, 2017

The clause “if you’re looking at it” sounds a little risky when we know that the iPhone 8 will come with facial and iris tracking sensors.

Hardware face detection and tracking sounds really cool pic.twitter.com/CqVQFLYIzF — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 8, 2017

But are these components going to be efficient with power? We’ll have to see.