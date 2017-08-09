Apple’s Taiwan-based parts suppliers have had a great July according to recent revenue reports, and there may be one big reason for it — sources to Digitimes say that the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 have entered into full production.

Suppliers of CNC cases, PCBs, mobile cameras and other components have seen major earnings. Year-over-year, players like PCB supplier Zhen Ding, Compeq, case supplier Catcher Technology and others have all reported 11 percent and 24 percent annual gains. General Interface Solutions saw nearly 150 percent more business than this time in 2016. The firms are expecting to achieve record highs within the next 4 months.

Late-stage contractors that provide, among other things, assembly services will also expect to benefit this month through November. The iPhone 8, long a candidate for launch in October or November, is expected to sell in limited quantities at the end of the third quarter.