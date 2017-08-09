Lesser-known music streaming services like Microsoft’s Groove, Google Play Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, Tidal or Deezer are constantly running attractive promotions for new subscribers to try to drive as many people as possible away from market leaders Spotify and Apple Music.

These deals, typically offered in the form of lengthy free trials, will almost always target all types of smartphone, tablet and computer users, no matter their OS, brand or model preference.

Not the latest extended Amazon Music Unlimited freebie, though. This one caters exclusively to buyers of a single phone from a specific manufacturer. Namely, the HTC U11. You have until October 31 to redeem your promotional credit for 90 whole days of unlimited, ad-free access to a library of tens of millions of songs and thousands of “expert-programmed playlists and stations.”

The terms and conditions are very straightforward, as you first need to acquire a “squeezable” 5.5-incher with hands-free Alexa support and everything else, then sign up on Amazon.com for an individual Music Unlimited plan, start your standard one-month free trial, and finally, get an extra two months worth of credit automatically applied to your subscription.

The savings are obviously far from earth-shattering, at a total of $20 or so (for non-Prime customers), but just between you and us here at Pocketnow, you can also still get that $50 off the list price of the HTC U11.

The old coupon code may have expired, but “GOHTCU11” seems to work just fine, at least for the time being.