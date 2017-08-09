Will HMD Global name its first true high-end smartphone the Nokia 8 or 9? Most trustworthy tipsters seem to be leaning toward the former of late, but the latter is still possible, as a number of benchmark records have shown over the past few months, including as recently as last week.

Whatever official marketing label exclusive Nokia brand licensee HMD will ultimately settle on, we know the Snapdragon 835-powered “Heart” goes by several model numbers on the inside.

Specifically, TA-1004, TA-1012 and TA-1052, with one of these cryptic tags apparently attached to a device photographed revealing a wealth of new hardware and software information today.

There’s not much we can discern of the product’s design, aside from fairly chunky screen bezels, a duo of capacitive buttons and what seems like a faint shade of “gold-copper” glowing from the concealed rear cover.

On the plus side, we really don’t need additional visual evidence of the Nokia 8’s familiar overall appearance and solid build. It’s nice to get explicit confirmation of its display’s 2560 x 1440 resolution and 559 ppi density instead, as well as indirect backing of 5.25-inch size speculation.

That means we’ll be dealing with a conventional 16:9 aspect ratio, and these very revealing new pics also list the RAM count (4GB, though a 6 gig version is still possible too), and two 13MP cameras. It’s unclear if we’re looking at a 13-megapixel front shooter in addition to a dual 13 + 13MP arrangement at the back, but 4K video recording is indexed twice, which sounds extremely exciting.

Meanwhile, Android 7.1.1 Nougat may not be so hot anymore, but this is clearly a pre-release prototype (also running July security patches), and a major software update could still go down before the Nokia 8 (or 9) actually hits store shelves.