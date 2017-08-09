Essential Phone hits volume production

Knowing when to call mass production on the iPhone 8 requires a little bit of reading into revenue figures from contingent manufacturers. Knowing when to call mass production on the Essential Phone only requires Andy Rubin to tweet a few pictures out.

The co-creator of Android has notified his followers the Essential PH-1 is indeed “in full mass production”.

We are in full mass production, ramping up to deliver your Essential Phone. Find out where you can get yours next week! #thisisessential pic.twitter.com/CYrhTMSt1g — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) August 9, 2017

Further availability details are said to come next week, so the delays continue to stack up from the original promise of July shipments.

Earlier today, Essential president Niccolo De Masi confirmed the identities of the company’s Series B funders, announced further retail partners and set a bar for sales in “the low single digit millions”.