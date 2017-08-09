Nougat near a year in, Android distribution report gives it 2 percent progress
Of all Android devices reporting to the Google Play Store within the past 7 days, those running Android Nougat made up 13.5 percent of the pie.
Android’s platform distribution report for August shows that Marshmallow was the only other version to show a gain while all other versions from Gingerbread onward either stayed the same or lost ground.
Here are the figures:
|Version
|Codename
|API
|Aug Distribution
|Jul Distribution
|Change
|2.3.3 –
2.3.7
|Gingerbread
|10
|0.7%
|0.7%
|–
|4.0.3 –
4.0.4
|Ice Cream Sandwich
|15
|0.7%
|0.7%
|–
|4.1.x
|Jelly Bean
|16
|2.7%
|2.8%
|-0.1%
|4.2.x
|17
|3.8%
|4.1%
|-0.3%
|4.3
|18
|1.1%
|1.2%
|-0.1%
|4.4
|KitKat
|19
|16.0%
|17.1%
|-1.1%
|5.0
|Lollipop
|21
|7.4%
|7.8%
|-0.4%
|5.1
|22
|21.8%
|22.3%
|-0.5%
|6.0
|Marshmallow
|23
|32.3%
|31.8%
|+0.5%
|7.0
|Nougat
|24
|12.3%
|10.6%
|+1.7%
|7.1
|25
|1.2%
|0.9%
|+0.3%
Nougat’s growth rate has consistently underperformed the spread of Marshmallow’s relative to their debut times. By its 11th month out, Android 6.0 had 18.7 percent.
