Android

Nougat near a year in, Android distribution report gives it 2 percent progress

Of all Android devices reporting to the Google Play Store within the past 7 days, those running Android Nougat made up 13.5 percent of the pie.

Android’s platform distribution report for August shows that Marshmallow was the only other version to show a gain while all other versions from Gingerbread onward either stayed the same or lost ground.

Here are the figures:

VersionCodenameAPIAug DistributionJul DistributionChange
2.3.3 –
2.3.7		Gingerbread100.7%0.7%
4.0.3 –
4.0.4		Ice Cream Sandwich150.7%0.7%
4.1.xJelly Bean162.7%2.8%-0.1%
4.2.x173.8%4.1%-0.3%
4.3181.1%1.2%-0.1%
4.4KitKat1916.0%17.1%-1.1%
5.0Lollipop217.4%7.8%-0.4%
5.12221.8%22.3%-0.5%
6.0Marshmallow2332.3%31.8%+0.5%
7.0Nougat2412.3%10.6%+1.7%
7.1251.2%0.9%+0.3%

Nougat’s growth rate has consistently underperformed the spread of Marshmallow’s relative to their debut times. By its 11th month out, Android 6.0 had 18.7 percent.

