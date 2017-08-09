Nougat near a year in, Android distribution report gives it 2 percent progress

Of all Android devices reporting to the Google Play Store within the past 7 days, those running Android Nougat made up 13.5 percent of the pie.

Android’s platform distribution report for August shows that Marshmallow was the only other version to show a gain while all other versions from Gingerbread onward either stayed the same or lost ground.

Here are the figures:

Version Codename API Aug Distribution Jul Distribution Change 2.3.3 –

2.3.7 Gingerbread 10 0.7% 0.7% – 4.0.3 –

4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich 15 0.7% 0.7% – 4.1.x Jelly Bean 16 2.7% 2.8% -0.1% 4.2.x 17 3.8% 4.1% -0.3% 4.3 18 1.1% 1.2% -0.1% 4.4 KitKat 19 16.0% 17.1% -1.1% 5.0 Lollipop 21 7.4% 7.8% -0.4% 5.1 22 21.8% 22.3% -0.5% 6.0 Marshmallow 23 32.3% 31.8% +0.5% 7.0 Nougat 24 12.3% 10.6% +1.7% 7.1 25 1.2% 0.9% +0.3%

Nougat’s growth rate has consistently underperformed the spread of Marshmallow’s relative to their debut times. By its 11th month out, Android 6.0 had 18.7 percent.