Android

Acer Chromebook 11 C771 is compact, but rugged and well-stocked

Contents
Advertisement

Overview
Processor

Intel Celeron 6th Gen 3855U
Dual-core (2x1.6GHz Skylake)
Intel HD Graphics 510

Intel Core 6th Gen i3 and i5
Coming September

Screen Size

13.6 inches IPS LCD
1366 x 768 (~136 ppi)

Memory

4GB RAM

Storage

32GB eMMC + microSD-expandable

Camera/s

720p webcam

Battery

Rated for up to 13 hours of use

Release Date

August 2017

Weight

2.98 lbs (1.35kg)

Operating System

Chrome OS

Chromebooks have a reputation for being lightweight to their advantage and detriment, but they’re still quite popular in the education sector and with people looking for web access on the cheap. Acer has been one of the companies to keep the laptops coming and this one may prove to be another appealing one.

The Acer Chromebook 11 C771 has a name you’ll likely forget, but it’s also the first to feature 6th-generation Intel Core and Celeron processors in an 11.6-inch form factor. The laptop is available with or without a touchscreen, can last up to 13 hours on a single charge and can take up to 11 fluid ounces of whatever liquid into its keyboard. The MIL-STD 810G-compliant device is also good for four-foot drops, up to 132 pounds of pressure and can unfold flat, 180 degrees.

Apart from the above specs, the connectivity suite features one USB-C with 3.1 spec and two full USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Wi-Fi ac with 2×2 MIMO.

The device goes on sale with the Celeron processor for $279.99 without a touchscreen or $329.99 with one. Skylake-based Core i3 and i5 variants should come next month.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Posted In
Android, Tablets
Tags
Acer, availability, Chrome OS, Chromebook 11 C771, Chromebooks, durable, Intel, News, Pricing, Specs
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.