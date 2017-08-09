Acer Chromebook 11 C771 is compact, but rugged and well-stocked

Chromebooks have a reputation for being lightweight to their advantage and detriment, but they’re still quite popular in the education sector and with people looking for web access on the cheap. Acer has been one of the companies to keep the laptops coming and this one may prove to be another appealing one.

The Acer Chromebook 11 C771 has a name you’ll likely forget, but it’s also the first to feature 6th-generation Intel Core and Celeron processors in an 11.6-inch form factor. The laptop is available with or without a touchscreen, can last up to 13 hours on a single charge and can take up to 11 fluid ounces of whatever liquid into its keyboard. The MIL-STD 810G-compliant device is also good for four-foot drops, up to 132 pounds of pressure and can unfold flat, 180 degrees.

Apart from the above specs, the connectivity suite features one USB-C with 3.1 spec and two full USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Wi-Fi ac with 2×2 MIMO.

The device goes on sale with the Celeron processor for $279.99 without a touchscreen or $329.99 with one. Skylake-based Core i3 and i5 variants should come next month.