We at Pocketnow have always been fans of the Compact series of Sony phones that put power into a small frame. Taking today’s flagship specifications and putting them into a form factor more like your standard iPhone brings us back to good usage on a single thumb.

There’s hope that we’ll see what has been internally called the G8341 become the next Compact device — perhaps the Xperia XZ Compact, you could say, but there’s another name up in the air: the Xperia XZ1. Sure, it’d make sense given the XA1 moniker taken up this year, but there’s a sense of yearning for a familiar brand in the midst of all the changes the Japanese OEM has made this year.

In any case, Digi-wo out of China has tracked down real-world pictures of the device from a Baidu sub-forum about Sony. The white phone is seen with Android 8.0.0 on-board and the fingerprint sensor replaced from its position atop the side-mounted power button to below the single camera at back.

The G8341 should come alongside a G8342 with the display resolution being the main difference, but those details along with their diametrical spans have yet to be revealed. We may see the number finally come out at Sony’s IFA event.