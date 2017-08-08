Android

Boxy and compact Sony Xperia XZ1 leaked, has Android O

Contents
We at Pocketnow have always been fans of the Compact series of Sony phones that put power into a small frame. Taking today’s flagship specifications and putting them into a form factor more like your standard iPhone brings us back to good usage on a single thumb.

There’s hope that we’ll see what has been internally called the G8341 become the next Compact device — perhaps the Xperia XZ Compact, you could say, but there’s another name up in the air: the Xperia XZ1. Sure, it’d make sense given the XA1 moniker taken up this year, but there’s a sense of yearning for a familiar brand in the midst of all the changes the Japanese OEM has made this year.

In any case, Digi-wo out of China has tracked down real-world pictures of the device from a Baidu sub-forum about Sony. The white phone is seen with Android 8.0.0 on-board and the fingerprint sensor replaced from its position atop the side-mounted power button to below the single camera at back.

The G8341 should come alongside a G8342 with the display resolution being the main difference, but those details along with their diametrical spans have yet to be revealed. We may see the number finally come out at Sony’s IFA event.

Via
GSMArena
Source
Digi-wo
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.