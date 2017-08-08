Sony has a bad habit of overcharging its “premium” mobile device customers while not always following the latest market trends or matching the competition in terms of flamboyant designs and super-advanced specifications.

The company’s newest (for now) flagship phone is unfortunately no exception when it comes to its inflated US MSRP and outdated screen bezels. Then again, the Xperia XZ Premium is also the complete opposite of a pushover as far as processing power and display resolution go.

Initially sold for a whopping $799.99 unlocked by a slew of authorized American retailers, the Snapdragon 835 beast has just slipped to $699.99 nationwide, which still feels a little steep.

Only a little though, considering that incredibly pixel-packed 4K 5.5-inch screen with HDR support for the sharpest possible Amazon Prime Video and Netflix streaming. There’s also a plentiful 4 gigs of RAM to go with the SD835 SoC, 64GB internal storage space, microSD expansion capabilities, and a state-of-the-art 19MP “Motion Eye” camera with 960 fps Super slow motion video recording skills.

What you still don’t get from the official US version of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, with all the necessary regional GSM LTE bands in tow, is a functional fingerprint scanner. On the bright side, Best Buy currently takes $100 off the list price of the high-end Android 7.1 smartphone in deepsea black, luminous chrome and bronze pink flavors, with the black also available at $700 instead of $800 on Amazon, and B&H charging one Benjamin less than usual for chrome and black models.