Qualcomm gets ITC to look at Apple sales ban

After filing a complaint with the International Trade Commission, the US government agency is now taking up Qualcomm’s request into looking at whether Apple is violating the chipmaker’s patents in the midst of a protracted lapse of licensure. The commission would have to decide on whether to penalize Apple with an injunction on imports for its iPhones.

Infinite Loop, following the Federal Trade Commission’s lead, originally filed suit claiming that its San Diego counterpart had been strong-arming smartphone OEMs into a provisional contract with anti-competitive terms. Since the dispute began earlier this year, the two companies and their intermediaries have stopped paying royalties to each other — a machination built into said contract. The two have filed suits against each other in the US, China and Germany.

The ITC escalation at hand here would affect “mobile electronic devices, such as the iPhone 7, and specific components for such devices, such as baseband processor modems.” The commission will begin investigating the matter and will announce a timeframe for when an official judgment may be passed down within the next 45 days.

Via
PR Newswire
Source
International Trade Commission
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, ban, government, investigation, iPhone 7, ITC, Legal, modem, News, patents, qualcomm, sales, US
