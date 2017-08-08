Officially official, LG V30 will launch in Berlin on August 31

LG’s done with putting up a front (finally). The company has revealed to its Korean social blog that it has set up an event on August 31 at the Maritim Hotel in Berlin to launch the LG V30.

The event, set to be livestreamed to YouTube and Facebook from 9am CET, will come under the theme of “Lights. Camera. Action.” LG has put an extreme emphasis on V-series devices multimedia capture.

“This is a step-by-step slogan in prepping for cinematography, letting you know that the LG V30 is equipped with high-performance image capture,” the Korean blog post roughly translates to.

The company already has confirmed that the device will have a 6-inch 2:1 FullVision plastic OLED display. One design aspect, already leaked in a clip submitted to LG’s acting ad agency, HITRECORD, has been confirmed: the LG logo will not appear on the front of the V30, but will instead appear on the back.