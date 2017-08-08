LG G Pad X2 8.0 Plus gets an early reveal at T-Mobile’s site

T-Mobile is one big dam of hardware with holes these days. Two ODM smartphones have been mostly teased out so far in this young month. Sure, the carrier’s making all this other news, too, but never mind that! We’ve got more hardware to look out for!

Let’s take a look at the support page, first picked up by Android Police, for the LG G Pad X2 8.0 Plus. It’s not Huawei Ascend Mate 2 4G LTE or LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE, but it has its own charm.

The tablet itself runs on the lower end of the spec pile, though we do have at a 16:10 display at full HD resolution. An octa-core 1.4GHz processor with 2GB RAM power what’s up on Android 7.0 Nougat. 5-megapixel cameras adorn the front and back of the device and a 32GB drive (with microSD support up to 2TB) can store pictures and more. The device connects to power and data via micro-USB.

The tablet, though, doesn’t come alone. It looks like a Gpad Pack Plus will come along as an accessory that acts as a dock to output stereo sound, an extra 4,400mAh battery and a kickstand. There’s a micro-USB and a full USB port, too.

Obviously, the June 9th date mentioned on the lock screen doesn’t make sense for a launch date. Unless it launches next year… nah, we’re pretty sure we’re going to wait for a shorter period than that.