iPhone 8 color options leaked, Galaxy Note 8 box extras & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the HTC U11 and how a camera update will give it 60fps video capabilities. Then we focus on the LG V30 and how a recent ad campaign has leaked what it’ll look like. The Google Pixel 2 follows as we notice test units being leaked in photographs. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, storage options and even a probable case in the box. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 leaked color options, in addition to some KGI predictions.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
HTC U11 camera to get better with 60fps video
Loose clips of HITRECORD ad preview the LG V30
Google Pixel 2 test units get leaked in photographs
It’s going to cost you, but at least the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a free case and 256GB storage
KGI moves up iPhone 8 production expectations, puts three colors on the table

