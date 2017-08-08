A Foxconn executive has reacted to news of Samsung Display ramping up seven lines of smartphone OLED production in the lead-up to the launch of the iPhone 8. Turns out that Luo Zhongsheng is one of the people that have speculating about yield rates for the displays and the pricing of the final product.

In a Weibo post, since deleted, Zuo recounts the news about the change and has mentioned that the iPhone 8’s anticipated design will pose a challenge to OLED display yields. That design has the display take up all of the front of the device with a notch up top to make room for the selfie camera, 3D scanners and earpiece.

He believes that Samsung will only achieve a successful yield of about 60 percent per lot. With an expected top capacity of 105,000 panels per month, that 3-out-of-5 track should garner up to 79 million panels through the next year — that will be far below estimates of at least half of the 200 million iPhone units that are estimated to be sold.

“It looks like the difficulty of special-shaped cutting is indeed great, the cost will not be cheap,” Luo’s post read. “Estimated iPhone 8 is not cheap.”

Analysts are already throwing out $1,000 or $1,100 figures for a base price on the iPhone 8.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is Apple’s largest subcontractor for assembling the iPhone.