The eleventh major version of the world’s second most popular mobile operating system has only been unveiled a little over two months ago, and its beta count is already greater than Android O’s.

While Google may well release… Oreo (?) to the public within the next couple of weeks, after just four developer previews rolled out in the space of five months, early iOS 11 testers are likely looking at two or three more unfinished builds before new iPhones, Apple Watches and Apple TVs break cover sometime in September.

We’re talking of course about paid, professional members of the Apple Developer Program, with “only” three public betas out so far and no words yet on the timing of the fourth free update for Apple Beta Software Program participants.

In terms of changes, revisions, feature additions and removals, iOS 11 developer beta 5 brings little of paramount importance to the table. You have your typical stability and security improvements, a few specific bug fixes, some extremely subtle UI tweaks here and there, and perhaps most notably, iCloud and Messages integration for remote storing of your conversations is temporarily out of the equation. Don’t worry though, it should be back in a “future software update to iOS 11.” Wait, does that mean after next month’s public launch?